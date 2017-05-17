Elgin UMC to host event Sunday in celebration of Nebraska’s sesquicentennial

Dr. Sara Brandes Crook, professor of Political Science and History at Peru State College will be sharing a Humanities Nebraska program entitled: “Nebraska’s Winding Road to Statehood: In the Footsteps of a Female Settler” at the Elgin United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon, May 21 at 3 PM in celebration of Nebraska’s 150th Anniversary of Statehood.

In her presentation, Dr. Crook will portray Barbara Kagi Mayhew Bradway, an early female settler during Nebraska’s territorial days. In a first-person portrayal, those attending will learn of Bradway’s life as an early permanent white settler. Dr. Crook will also explore with her audience the story of the Underground Railroad. Bradway was the older sister of John Kagi, who was a close confidant to John Brown.