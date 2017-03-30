Elgin Trio To Attend Boys State

The Elgin American Legion Post #229 announced the names of three high school students chosen to join nearly 400 other juniors from across Nebraska participating in the American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State.

Sponsored by Post #229 to attend Boys’ State are Liam Heithoff, a junior at Elgin High School; and Logan Henn, a junior at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Also chosen to attend, sponsored by the Elgin Community Club, was Elgin High School junior Ashton Evans.

Heithoff is the son of Dorothy and Stan Heithoff, Henn is the son of Denis and Jan Henn, and Evans is the son of Robbie Evans and Becky Trombley.

Boys State will be held June 4-10 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.

The annual citizenship program sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.

Boys’ State is set up as a functional “51st state” and each boy learns how government works by actually doing the job.