Elgin, other towns, could lose recycling

Elgin and other towns are being told they could face losing recycling because of plastic and trash bins.

Daryl Guthard, owner of Bud’s Sanitation in Newman Grove, wants to remind residents that plastic bags and other non acceptable materials can not be placed in the recycling containers. This has become a big problem.

Elgin City Clerk Vicki Miller said City Hall has been made aware of the problem which, if not corrected soon, could lead to the recycling program being re-examined and possibly modified.

She said Monday two of Bud’s large recycling bins located south of the Elgin Post Office may soon be moving to a location near Elgin Public School.

“We have been warned by GreenFiber that if this continues they would refuse to accept our loads.” Guthard said. He went on to indicate If this happens it will greatly increase the volume of trash that will have to be collected in all the communities that Bud’s Sanitation services.

All bins are marked clearly marked Recycling paper and cardboard only. Acceptable materials are phone books, newspapers, office paper, paperback books, paper bags, cereal and Kleenex boxes, pop and beer boxes, cardboard and magazines.

Items which are NOT acceptable are glass, plastic of any kind, metal, styrofoam, trash, string, feed sacks, used pizza boxes, wet or damp paper, duct tape, staples. Limit the amount of tape that goes in. (Food boxes such as pizza boxes have grease soaked into the cardboard making them unsuitable for recycling.)