Elgin team wins AMH Foundation golf tourney

July 16, 2017

From AMH…

Foundation Golf Tournament Held

On Friday, July 15th, the Antelope County Healthcare Foundation held its 13th Annual Golf Tournament at the Antelope Country Club near Neligh. Seventy-two golfers from area communities and businesses participated.

Team winners of the tournament were – Championship Flight – First Place: Bank of Elgin, Second Place: Brunswick State Bank and Third Place: Davis Design. First Flight – First Place: Clearwater Feed & Grain, Second Place: the Hild Family and Third Place: the Jim & Kathy Koenig Team. Second Flight – First Place: Overland Rehab, Second Place: Blackburn Manufacturing and Third Place: TKO Anesthesia.

The afternoon concluded with a meal of grilled Windsor loin and side dishes. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the new Neligh AMH Family Practice Clinic.