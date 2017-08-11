Elgin Swimming Pool to close for season on Sunday, August 20

Closer to home, swimmers are advised to not put away those swimming suits yet. The new Elgin Swimming Pool will have extended hours in August.

In past years, the pool has closed with the start of school. That won’t be the case this year. Meeting with Pool Manager Sue Vanis Monday night, the Elgin City Council approved keeping the pool open until Sunday, Aug. 20. Beginning Monday, Aug. 14 and continuing through Friday, Aug. 18, the pool will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20 the pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.