Elgin spikes Osmond, falls to Central Valley

ELGIN — Osmond’s Tigers proved to be no match for the Wolfpack Tuesday night in non-conference volleyball action

Kirsten Krebs had nine kills to help lead the Wolfpack to their fourth victory in the last five matches.

In Set #1, the Wolfpack led 17 to 15 before going on an eight-to-three run to gain the lead in the match. Kayce Kallhoff and Krebs each had ace serves in the run and freshman Skyler Meis had two kills.

Krebs had three kills early in Set #2 as the Wolfpack built a 9 to 5 lead. Kallhoff had three of her team-high 14 set assists in the run. read the full recap of these games in the print edition of the Elgin Review.