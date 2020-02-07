ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Special January 2020 Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

January 29, 2020 7:30 PM

President Busteed called the special January 2020 Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve a 2-year contract with Michael Brockhaus as Superintendent of Schools beginning July 1, 2020 with a salary of $112,000 for the first year and a negotiated salary for the second year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried, vote 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: February 5, 2020

ZNEZ