ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

November 13, 2019 6:30 p.m.

President Steve Busteed called the regular November Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Doug Jones, Steve Busteed, Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, and Ron Bode. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07

Lisa Welding motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5-Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6-Adopt the Agenda, #7-Financial Report, #8-Board Bills. Motion carried, Vote 6-0.

AtoZ Vac & Sew, Maintenance, $56.00, Maintenance, $599.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $401.08; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $442.04; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $93.55; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $330.82; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $2,139.78; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $654.74; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $83.04, Instru Expense, $173.57; Decker Equipment, Maintenance, $549.28; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $405.40; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,481.94; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $26,329.50, Instru Expense, $39.00, Instru Expense, $454.65; Elgin Pharmacy, Maintenance, $2.66; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $55.53, Business Expense, $984.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $171.70, Instru Expense, $119.59, Business Expense, $1,495.00; GoodLife Counseling, Instru Expense, $3,562.55; GP Communications, Business Expense, $656.39; Heithoff, Todd/Melissa, SpEd Expense, $473.28; Henn, Connie, Title IIA Expense, $220.40; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,505.37; Houchen Bindery, Board Expense, $88.00; IXL Learning, Instru Expense, $1,013.00; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $816.64; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $234.90; Jerry’s Feed, Maintenance, $17.93, Board Expense, $17.11; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,850.74; K&T Central Plains Plmbg, Maintenance, $167.30; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $66.00; MARC, Maintenance, $769.35; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Pommer, Michael, Board Expense, $6,000.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $389.72; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $1,395.94; Reimbursement, $2,452.35; Retirement Plan Consultants, Business Expense, $250.00; Schiltmeyer, Julie, Title IIA Expense, $156.60; Scholl, Randy, Maintenance, $637.00; TMS, Business Expense, $40.50; turnitin.com, Instru Expense, $1,500.00; US Foods, Maintenance, $289.79; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $949.90; Wells Fargo, Title IIA Expense, $499.47

Total Board Bills: $63,170.60

November Payroll: $216,755.84

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $279,926.44

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence.

In committee reports, the board president had met and gone over the completed Supt. evaluation with Mr. Polk. It was a good evaluation. He was thanked for the job he is doing for the school district. The committee of American Civics met before tonight’s meeting and verified that all social studies standards are being addressed. The meeting was open to the public.

Michael Becker, A.D. gave the fall sports reports and upcoming winter sports participation outlook. Principal Wemhoff reported on school activities.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Polk reminded board members to complete the Board Self Evaluation online. He reviewed the Board Goals set at last year’s retreat. The Annual Financial Report was distributed to all members.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned and Doug Jones seconded to accept the audit. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

The negotiations committee presented the teacher’s negotiated agreement. The agreement is an $800 increase on the base salary in 2020-21 and $850 increase on the base salary in 2021-22 and includes spouse dental. Certified staff will also be able to trade 2 more sick days for a personal day with administrative approval. Jones motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the 2-year negotiated agreement with the teachers. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, the board brainstormed maintenance & improvement projects for next summer. The next regular board meeting will be on Wed. December 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Welding and seconded by Todd Heithoff. Vote taken was 6-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m.

Respectfully submitted.

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: November 20, 2019

ZNEZ