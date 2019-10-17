Elgin Public School Board Proceedings

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

October 9, 2019 7:31 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular school board meeting to order at 7:31 p.m. Board members present were Doug Jones, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Lisa Welding, and Stan Heithoff. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Dan Polk.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

Doug Jones motioned and Stan Heithoff second to excuse Ron Bode from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Total Board Bills: $26,288.18

Total Board Bills: $26,288.18

October Payroll: $220,037.19

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $246,325.37

President Busteed opened the hearing at 7:32 p.m. for the Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Policy for the Computer/Internet Network #606.06. Board members reviewed the policy. There being no further comments, the hearing was closed at 7:37 p.m.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, Supt. Polk will complete a Supt. self-evaluation and send it out to the board. The board will then complete the Supt. evaluation. The Wolfpack subcommittee decided to give dance and cheerleading uniform rotation status with $75 to go toward New uniforms/outfits when purchased NEW, by members. So $75 per member if buy new during 7 year rotation. This COULD mean two stipends for members during their high school careers IF their four years falls during uniform rotation.

The Wolfpack will follow the NSAA guidelines for allowing girls to wrestle on the boys wrestling team. Also clarification was made about location of home games. When possible early fall volleyball games will be held at EPS gym in the air conditioning unless there is a conflict.

Negotiations committee has met and has determined a two-year agreement. This will be an action item next month.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Eisenhauer brought three of the HAL students to present to the school board. Kayton Zwingman, Jarek Erickson, and Justice Blecher spoke on HAL activities that they participate in on Friday’s during lunch. They also told about the ESU8 event that they went to. Mr. Wemhoff shared school activities and the upcoming calendar. He also shared the multicultural report.

In the supt. report, Mr. Polk reported that the north parking lot and track striping have been completed.

In action items, Welding motioned and Jones second to approve Board Members to personally and privately purchase group health insurance with the classified staff option. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Welding and seconded by Stan Heithoff. Vote 5-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 16, 2019

