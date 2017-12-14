Elgin KC Council “a star”

Knights of Columbus Council 2411 of Elgin has earned the distinction of Star Council of one of the organization’s top awards, for the 2016-2017 fraternal year.

The organization’s headquarters, located in New Haven, Connecticut, made the announcement. The award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership recruitment and retention, promotion of the fraternal insurance program and sponsorship of service-oriented activities. The award was presented to membership representative Gary Hoefer by State Deputy Lou Gasper at the Mid-Winter Meeting held December 2-3 in Columbus.

In announcing the winner of the Star Council Award, Carl A. Anderson, chief executive officer of the organization said, “Please accept my sincere congratulations upon attaining this prestigious award. Your dedication to the Order is seen in the high standard of excellence you have achieved. At the same time, I encourage you to carry forward this enthusiasm to meet the challenges that will face the Knights of Columbus in the years ahead. May this award be a reminder and an inspiration to the members of your council to continue to promote the ideals of Columbianism for the good of the Church, your community, and the Order.”

“Receiving the Star Council Award is quite an honor for us. We are extremely proud of the accomplishment,” proclaimed Bob Schiltmeyer, head of the local council.

The Knights of Columbus is the World’s largest Catholic lay organization. It provides members and their families with volunteer opportunities in service to the Church, their communities, families and young people.

With more than 1.9 million members in over 15,000 councils around the world, the Knight of Columbus annual donates more than $177 million and 75 million hours of service to charitable causes. Please visit www.kofc.org for more information.