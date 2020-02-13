Elgin Knights serving Burgers this Sunday

Burgers For Food. It’s the name of the Knights of Columbus 2020 Helping Hands Project.

Elgin Knights will be holding a special event to raise funds for the project. This Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elgin KC Hall, Knights will be serving locally-grown beef burgers and mouth-watering Brew City fries.

Just bring some non-perishable food items which will be donated to local food pantries. Those attending can also make a free will donation if they wish.

For senior citizens wishing to attend, free rides to the KC Hall and back home are available by calling (402) 843-2413.

