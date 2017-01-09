Elgin KC Free Throw Winners

Sunday afternoon, January 8, 2017, the Elgin Knights of Columbus held their annual Free Throw Contest for area youth. Winners in each age group will advance to District competition (date and location to be announced). Congratulations to the following winners:

Girls Division – Chloe Henn (9), Callie Heithoff (10), Keyera Eisenhauer (11), Skyler Meis (12) and Kirsten Krebs (13). The winners are pictured (l-r) with Grand Knight Jerry Heithoff.

Boys Division – Karson Kallhoff (9), Nick Anderson (10), Blake Henn (11) and Paiton Hoefer (12). They are also pictured l-r with Heithoff.