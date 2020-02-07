Elgin FFA well at LDE competition

Some members of the Elgin FFA Chapter participated in District X Leadership Development Events (LDE’s) on Wednesday, January 15th in Atkinson. Schools participating were: Elgin, Elkhorn Valley, Neligh – Oakdale, Wheeler-Central, Chambers, Burwell, Loup County, Ord, O’Neill, Atkinson, Boyd County, Burwell, Rock County, Keya Paha, Ainsworth, and Sargent. Every year the competition gets harder as new chapter’s form across the state and new members show their talents. In every FFA district across the state, only the top two individuals/teams in each category qualify for state.

Elgin competed well. Ally Selting, Alyssa Burenheide and Olivia Lindgren made finals in their area. Ally ended up 3rd and alternate to state in Cooperative Speaking while Alyssa and Olivia ended up with 4th and 5th place purples in Senior Public Speaking and Natural Resource Speaking. Faith Kinney and Marissa Preister received purples for employment skills, Theanna Dunn and Talena Woodard received blue ribbons in Senior Public Speaking and Natural Resource Speaking. Ethan Hinkle and Taylynne Charf were the Creed speakers earning a blue and red ribbon. The duo of Lexi Bode and Emma Mlnarik received a blue for their Agriculture Demonstration and the Chapter Conduct of Meetings (Formerly known as Jr. Parliamentary Procedure) team of Ethan Hinkle, Cale Kinney, Jack Wemhoff, William Heilhecker, Carter Beckman, Paiton Hoefer and Taylynne Charf received a blue ribbon for their performance.

Up next for the Elgin FFA chapter are State FFA Degree interviews in Stuart on February 5th for the senior members trying for that and then also in February the FFA chapter will celebrate National FFA Week (February 23-29).

Kicking off the week on February 23rd, the Chapter, along with Elgin’s FCCLA Chapter will host a community breakfast at the KC Hall from 8a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look for more details in the next couple of weeks.