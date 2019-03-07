Elgin FFA teams go to state

Many members of the Elgin FFA chapter qualified in numerous events during the district 10 career development events (CDE’s) held at Northeast Community College on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

With a combination of three different FFA districts, the college was full of FFA members competing.

FFA District 10

Fifteen schools make up District 10. Most contests can qualify the top 25 percent of the teams which for District 10 is usually the top four, said Elgin FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz.

Some contests, she added, require more time at state so a smaller number of teams can qualify.

Biotechnology can only qualify the top two teams, while Veterinary Science only the top three.

Teams

Here’s a breakdown of the results:

Livestock Management Team — Haley Zegers, Ally Selting, Kirsten Krebs, Lauren Seier and Faith Kinney placed fourth as a team to qualify for state. They finished as the top overall team in the poultry division and will represent District 10 in the state FFA poultry contest.

Vet Science Team — Kirsten Krebs, Lauren Seier, Ally Wemhoff and Hunter Reestman placed third to qualify for state. In the individual competitiion, Wemhoff placed third overall.

Biotechnology Team — Kira Widger, Lauren Seier, Ally Wemhoff and Hunter Reestman placed second. The top two teams qualify for state. Widger finished fifth overall.

Agricultural Mechanics Team — Kyle Schumacher, Adam Dreger, Austin Bauer and RJ Lierman placed fourth overall to qualify for state. Schumacher was second overall in the structural division.

Farm Business Management Team — Kyle Schumacher, Adam Dreger, Hunter Reestman and Faith Kinney placed third in the team standings to earn a trip to state. Reestman finished third in the individual competition.

Agronomy Team — Breanna Carr, Alyssa Burenheide, Joey Getzfred and Jordan Lindgren finished fourth overall and will compete at state. Lindgren placed second in the overall individual competition.

Agriscience Team: Colton Wright, Norman Grothe, Lexi Bode and Kali Dworak placed first to qualify for state. Wright was the overall winner.