Elgin FFA at District X LDEs

From Elgin FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz: Congratulations to a great day yesterday for the FFA kids competing at District X LDE’s. In a 15 school district with around 450 FFA members competing, Elgin had many of its competitors make finals and some go on to qualify for state by placing in the top two.

Chapter Conduct of Meetings (Jr. Parli Pro) made the finals, Ended up 4th out of 15 teams earning a purple ribbon. Team members – Marissa Preister, Ally Selting, Theanna Dunn, Joey Getzfred, Matthew Starman, Harlie Bode, and Kirsten Krebs are alternates to state.

Job Interview: Cole Preister and Lydia Behnk made finals. Lydia won the event and qualified for state, Cole placed 4th out of 27 individuals. Calli Krebs earned a blue ribbon.

Sr. Public Speaking: Marie Meis and Ally Wemhoff both made finals. Marie placed 2nd and qualified for state, Ally placed 5th out of 17 individuals and earned a purple ribbon.

Ag Demonstration: No finals for this event, Kira Widger and Lauren Seier placed 2nd over all and qualified for state. The team of Marie and Lydia placed 5th over all and earned a purple ribbon out of 22 teams competing.

Cooperative Speaking: No finals for this even. Hunter Reestman placed 4th overall and earned a purple ribbon out of 11 competitors.

Natural Resource Speaking: Nicki Payne made finals in a field of 21 competitors. She ended up 4th and earned a purple ribbon. Taralyn Baum received a blue ribbon.

Jr. Public speaking: Adam Dreger and Olivia Lindgren. Olivia received a blue ribbon and Adam a red.

Creed Speaking: Theanna Dunn earned a blue ribbon and Ally Selting a red in a field of 35.

The State FFA Convention is April 4-6 in Lincoln. Those qualifying from the district event will compete at that time.