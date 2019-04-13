Elgin FFA brings home numerous honors from State FFA Convention

The 91st FFA State Convention, held last week at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, did not disappoint for many members of the Elgin FFA Chapter.

The Chapter was third overall for the “I Believe in the future of Ag” campaign. This award is a combination of earning money or fundraising for this campaign and participating in a “goosechase” where chapters invite guest speakers in from various agriculturally based businesses or tour agricultural production places/businesses.

According to Elgin FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz, “The Elgin FFA Chapter raises their funds through this campaign during the annual labor auction. Auction buyers direct the money to the Nebraska FFA Foundation.

“This is beneficial for the chapter due to the additional funds provided to chapters through matching funds.”

State FFA competitions

In competitions, Kali Dworak, a freshmen at EPS, placed 3rd overall in the Agriscience Contest. Out of about 450 contestants, Kali was only one point away from winning the competition.

Allyson Wemhoff and Kaylee Martinsen placed second overall in their division for the Agriscience Fair competition, while RJ Lierman was also second in his division for this competition.

Many other members and teams earned high placings receiving purple ribbons.

Mrs. Schwartz said the convention was topped off with five seniors receiving the highest degree the state can bestow on members, the State FFA Degree. These members are: Kaylee Martinsen, Lauren Seier, Kyle Schumacher, Allyson Wemhoff and Hunter Reestman. Kyle was also a State Star Finalist in Ag Placement.

Throughout the convention, Elgin’s Marie Meis was completing her state officer duties and, according to Schwartz, presented a wonderful retiring address.

Individual/Team summary:

Kyle Schumacher – He finished 23rd out of 200 individuals competing Ag Mechanics, Blue Ribbon.

Kali Dworak – She placed third in Agriscience; Lexi Bode finished 23rd in Agriscience, Blue Ribbon. Altogether, there were 450 FFA members competing.

Jordan Lindgren – He was 48th out of 411 competitors in Agronomy, Blue Ribbon.

Hunter Reestman – He tied for 20th, earning a Purple Ribbon in Farm Business Management out of 335 individuals.

Farm Business Management Team of Hunter Reestman, Kyle Schumacher, Faith Kinney and Adam Dreger placed 18th out of 87 teams competing. They earned a Blue Ribbon.

Ally Selting- She finished 31st out of 96 individuals, earning a Red Ribbon in Poultry Evaluation.