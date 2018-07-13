Elgin CVA expanding

By Dennis Morgan

Central Valley Ag’s (CVA) grain handling facilities here in Elgin will, in the coming months, better serve customers.

The Elgin City Council last week approved major improvements sought by CVA.

They include:

• Construction of two new grain bins. The bins, which will stand over 74’ tall, each will be capable of storing more than 347,000 bushels of grain

• The addition of a second scale to be located just east of the existing scale

• Creation of a truck staging area north of the scales

• The addition of a leg and pit to be located west of the new bins

Gillham said the plans for the new bins were the same ones presented to the council during their June meeting.

Council members voiced no major concerns and approved CVA’s plans, including infringing on the existing setback.

