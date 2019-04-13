Elgin Community Scholarship Drive underway

The annual campaign to raise funds to be awarded as scholarships to graduating seniors has begun in Elgin.

Letters will soon be sent out by the Elgin Area Community Foundation (EACF) Scholarship Committee asking for donations.

Recipients in 2018 received $7,200 in scholarships.

Recipients last year were (from Elgin High School) Hayes Miller and Liam Heithoff. Receiving scholarships from Pope John were Heather Bauer, Taralyn Baum, Grace Henn, Calli Krebs, Paige Meis and Nickol Payne.

Since its inception 14 years ago, 131 students have received $109,500 in scholarships to continue their education.

Persons wishing to make a donation may do so by sending their contribution to: Elgin Area Community Foundation, PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636-0345.

Members of the foundation’s scholarship committee are Betty Getzfred, Dean Schrage, Greg Wemhoff, Anne Parks, Vicki Miller and Dennis Morgan.

According to the committee, “The Foundation believes this scholarship effort is worthy of the support of members of the Elgin community. It’s no secret that once again the cost of higher education in Nebraska will be going up.”

It’s been announced that again this year, the Col. Barney Oldfield and Vada Kinman Trust will match all funds raised before April 30.