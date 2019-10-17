ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

October 7, 2019

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. .

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

• September regular meeting minutes, budget hearing minutes, special hearing minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 164.86; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.19; Prudential, retirement, 647.71; US Treasury, tax, – 2476.76; APPEARA, su, 63.56; The Elgin Review, print, 226.39; Dean’s Market, su, 13.67; Brenda Reikofski, se, 156.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1513.35; EMC National Life, ins, 1074.00; Schmitt Construction, rprs, 32.64; NE Notary Association, dues, 144.37; US Post Office, se, 15.80; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Payroll, 1906.26

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3098.90

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1156.77; Verizon Wireless, su, 58.42; Elgin One Stop, su, 176.09; HomeTown Station, su, 298.19; Elgin Review, ad, 56.00; Corner Service, rprs, 187.16; Bader’s, se, 6944.00; Sta-Bilt, se, 23806.25; Elgin Body, Rprs, 82.50; Elgin Equipment, rprs, 86.36; ACES, se, 1500.00; Payroll, 1240.23

WATER: ERPPD, se, 777.40; Verizon Wireless, su, 58.43; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.37; Ne Health Lab, test, 66.00; One Call Concepts, se, 3.12; US Post Office, Postage, 58.34; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 319.74; Ty Hahlback Account, return, 100.00; Kordell Sukup Account, return, 100.00; Bank of Elgin, return, 201.61; Payroll, 2480.43

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 990.55; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.89; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 128.04; One Call Concepts, se, 3.12; Midwest Labs, test, 279.55; US Post Office, su, 58.33; Payroll, 1395.950.57

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 139.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.29; APPEARA, su, 63.55; Elgin Review, ad, 28.00; Midwest Automatic Fire Systems, rprs, 405.00; Reuss Electric Service, rprs, 232.26

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; Dwain’s Security, su, 857.00; Elgin Review, ad, 56.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4873.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 25.00; US Post Office, su, 58.33

POOL: ERPPD, se, 541.32; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 34.49; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Love Signs, se, 250.00; Schmitt Construction, rprs, 1480.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 332.35; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 135.38; Dean’s Market, su, 9.87; Payroll, 289.63

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 86.93; Amazon, bks, 329.27; Great Plains Communications, se, 27.23; Elgin One Stop, su, 50.97; Schmitt Construction, rprs, 258.20; B.Bode, bks, 25.51; D.Gunderson, su, 69.12; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 59.46

• The slope of intersection sidewalks during replacement

• Setting August 1, 2020 at the completion date for the water line, sidewalk and gutter replacement

• Signing the amended contract with ACES for engineering fees for sidewalk and gutter replacement

• Signing the contract with Antelope County to provide law enforcement and dispatching

• Authorized the City Attorney to proceed with the purchase agreement for the property located at 304 N 2nd for $10,000.00 with the closing date of November 25, 2019.

• Building Permit from Cordell Waterbury

• New Region 11 Emergency Manager introduction—Bobbi Riser

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Waiting on title search for exact costs to property owners for Beech Street paving

• Retention area needs to be seeded before winter

• Plans and Specs for water line, sidewalk and gutter replacement 90% completed

• Plans to open bids on November 19th or 21st for water line, sidewalk and gutter replacement, with bid to be awarded at the December or January meeting

• Water Tower Painting

• Closing the park bathrooms

• Controls at sewer plant and the control building

• Purchase of culvert

• Larger addition at the library due to Library Board request

• Repairs to the intersection at 3rd and Remington

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

PUBLISH: October 16, 2019

ZNEZ