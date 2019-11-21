ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 4, 2019

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. .

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

• October regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 152.26; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.27; Prudential, retirement, 680.71; US Treasury, tax, ; 2503.86; APEARA, su, 44.42; The Elgin Review, print, 201.03; Dean’s Market, su, 22.03; Brenda Reikofski, se, 65.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell and Henderson, se, 799.76; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; NE Clerk’s Institute, fees, 393.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 13.96; Timeless Floral, su, 37.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 76.84; Payroll, 1906.26

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2852.35

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1155.05; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.12; Elgin One Stop, su, 104.13; HomeTown Station, su, 348.74; Bomgaars, su, 189.98; Corner Service, rprs, 25.50; Kayton, su, 164.90; Black Hills Energy, se, 33.74; Rutjens’ Construction, se, 56, 493.25; Payroll, 1238.20

WATER: ERPPD, se, 718.67; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.45; One Call Concepts, se, 9.36; US Post Office, Postage, 51.40; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 29.54; Trevor McKowen Account, return, 100.00; Breanna Couch Account, return, 100.00; Sargent Drilling, su, 350.00; DHHS, recertification, 345.00; Payroll, 2476.41

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 897.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.97; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 14.12; One Call Concepts, se, 9.36; MARC, su, 2185.40; Payroll, 951.56

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 162.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.37; APPEARA, su, 44.41; Black Hills Energy, se, 67.80

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4752.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 94.33; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 5.95; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.91

PARK: ERPPD, se, 197.42; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 10.72; Elgin One Stop, su, 29.98; Payroll, 286.64

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 76.44; Amazon, bks, 627.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 128.11; Center Point Large Print, bk, 110.00; NE Library Commission, su, 500.00; Three Rivers Library System, class, 50.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.56; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 34.57

• Resolution 2019-3-Stating that the Street Improvement Bond Notes be called for redemption

• Suspend the reading of Ordinance 656 on three different days

• Ordinance 656-Authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds for paving

• Joe Funk installing a sign at 518 South 2nd provided all State regulations are followed

• Repairs in the amount of $18,000.00 for storm sewer drainage at Pine and Myrtle Street

• Enter into Close Session at 8:10 p.m.

• Reconvened in Open Session at 8:22 p.m.

• Directing City Attorney to offer Jeannette Meis $10,000.00 for her property with the closing date of December 1, 2019 or further negotiations will be terminated

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled Sewer Plant repairs

• Tabled Library Addition

• The new pavement on Beech Street and 1st Street will not be salted this winter

• Pool is full and the painter will be out in the spring to repaint damaged areas

• Campground water hydrants

• Light for flag pole at pool

• Auditors will be here on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

• List of non-licensed dogs and possible prohibited dogs was given to Sheriff for action

• August Sheriff’s report-104 hours and 14 minutes and 7-911 calls

• September Sheriff’s report-92 hours and 35 minutes and 3-911 calls

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:35p.m.

