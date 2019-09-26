ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 10, 2019

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

• August regular meeting minutes, budget hearing minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 197.06; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.30; Prudential, retirement, 642.86; US Treasury, tax, 4675.18; APPEARA, su, 62.99; The Elgin Review, print, 138.88; Dean’s Market, su, 28.57; V Miller, ex, 23.98; Brenda Reikofski, se, 130.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 153.68; NE Municipal Clerks, dues, 25.00; League of Municipalities, dues, 1519.00; Neligh Flower Shop, su, 27.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Payroll, 2505.81

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 6983.70

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1154.36; Verizon Wireless, su, 57.86; Elgin One Stop, su, 186.03; HomeTown Station, su, 183.06; Black Hills Energy, se, 63.82; Barco Municipal Products Inc, su, 257.59; A & R Construction, se, 250,335.01; Bomgaars, su, 131.97; Corner Service & Tire, rprs, 695.45; Bader’s Highway, se, 6944.00; Heartland Fire Protection, se, 280.25; ACES, se, 3500.00; Payroll, 1818.31

WATER: ERPPD, se, 958.66; Verizon Wireless, su, 57.87; Great Plains Communications, se, 42.50; Ne Health Lab, test, 553.00; One Call Concepts, se, 7.33; Sargent Drilling, se, 60.00; US Post Office, Postage, 51.20; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1717.18; A. Cuffe Account, return, 100.00; Municipal Supply, su, 1622.00; Hawkins, su, 236.20; gWorks, dues, 2520.00; League; Utilities Section, dues, 229.00; ACES, se, 2000.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 18.99; To Water Tower CD, transfer, 35,000.00; Antelope County Clerk, se, 20.00; Payroll, 3636.59

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1090.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 633.77; One Call Concepts, se, 7.33; Midwest Labs, test, 558.86; Dakota Pump, su, 4985.33; League; Utlities Section, dues, 229.00; Sewer Replacement, transfer, 3400.00; Payroll, 1395.69

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 148.77; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.40; APPEARA, su, 62.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 133.64; EVFD, allot, 2300.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; Dwain’s Security, su, 1844.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4833.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 848.86; Black Hills Energy, se, 864.38; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 128.47; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Dean’s Market, su, 19.13; Elgin Review, ad, 28.00; Payroll, 4333.62

PARK: ERPPD, se, 446.99; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 164.40; Dean’s Market, su, 8.53; Payroll, 1095.82

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 96.54; Amazon, bks, 93.82; Black Hills Energy, se, 72.03; Great Plains Communications, se, 174.54; Elgin One Stop, su, 95.33; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 93.68

• Resolution 2019-3-signing Annual Certification of Program Compliance form

• Raising the require deposit amount for Water/Sewer/Trash to $200.00

• Amendment to ACES contract for additional fees of $23,500.00 pending clarification from City Engineer

• Application for final payment to A & R Construction

• Enter into closed session at 7:55 p.m.

• Reconvene in open session at 8:35 p.m.

• To suspend the reading of Ordinance 655 on three different days

• Annual Wage Ordinance 655 with changes to wages of City Clerk, Deputy City Clerk, Utilities Superintendent and Assistant Maintenance

• Request from Methodist Church to paint two handicap spaces on 4th Street

• Place an ad in Elgin Review, regarding hanging branches

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Inter-local agreement with Antelope County for law enforcement has been signed and returned

• Place posters at Dean’s and the Post Office reminding residents ALL dogs need to be licensed and prohibited dogs are NOT allowed in City Limits.

• Sheriff’s Department will contacted to issue citations on All dogs not licensed or not removed from City Limits

• Flushing hydrants

• Armor coating of streets

• Jeannette Meis property

• Interview with Angie Hupp

• Patching of pot holes

• Street light replacement on Beech Street

• Property line at library

• Street sweeper

• Penalty for prohibited dogs

• July Sheriff’s Report—101 hours and 33 minutes

• Repairs to Sewer plant

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:50 p.m.

BUDGET HEARING MINUTES

Mayor Schmitt opened the budget hearing at 8:51 p.m. Councilmembers present were Dvorak, Mackel, Miller and Kittelson.

The Council reviewed the 2019-2020 budget. City Clerk Miller reported that the

City’s valuation had increase to $40,081,382. The property tax request is up 5% from last year to $157,308.00, $114,705.50 for the general fund and $42,602.50 for the bond account. The total tax rate request is .392471 up 2% from last year’s .383740.

Clerk Miller explained that the increase was due to the sewer repairs, the proposed library addition, the additional salary for the deputy clerk and the water main project and sidewalk, curb and gutter project.

Mayor Schmitt asked if there was any public opinion regarding the 2019-2020 Elgin City Budget. There was no public opinion either written or orally.

A motion was made by Dvorak to approve an additional one percent increase to the budget. A second to the motion was made by Mackel. All members voted aye, and the motion carried. Mayor Schmitt declared the motion passed and adopted.

A motion was made by Miller to adopt the 2019-2020 budget. A second to the motion was made by Kittelson. All members voted aye, and the motion carried. Mayor Schmitt declared the motion passed and adopted.

The budget hearing adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

SPECIAL HEARING MINUTES

Mayor Schmitt opened the special hearing at 9:01 p.m. Councilmembers present were Dvorak, Mackel, Miller and Kittelson.

There was no public opinion either written or orally, regarding setting the final property tax request for 2019-2020.

Miller introduced Resolution 2019-2, a resolution setting the property tax request for 2019-2020 at $157,308.00 and moved for its passage. A second to the motion was made by Dvorak. All members voted aye, and the motion carried. Mayor Schmitt declared the motion passed and adopted.

Mayor Schmitt declared the special hearing adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Vicki S. Miller

PUBLISH: September 18, 2019

ZNEZ

CLAIMS

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 197.06; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.30; Prudential, retirement, 642.86; US Treasury, tax, 4675.18; APPEARA, su, 62.99; The Elgin Review, print, 138.88; Dean’s Market, su, 28.57; V Miller, ex, 23.98; Brenda Reikofski, se, 130.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 153.68; NE Municipal Clerks, dues, 25.00; League of Municipalities, dues, 1519.00; Neligh Flower Shop, su, 27.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Payroll, 2505.81

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 6983.70

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1154.36; Verizon Wireless, su, 57.86; Elgin One Stop, su, 186.03; HomeTown Station, su, 183.06; Black Hills Energy, se, 63.82; Barco Municipal Products Inc, su, 257.59; A & R Construction, se, 250,335.01;

Bomgaars, su, 131.97; Corner Service & Tire, rprs, 695.45; Bader’s Highway, se, 6944.00; Heartland Fire Protection, se, 280.25; ACES, se, 3500.00; Payroll, 1818.31

WATER: ERPPD, se, 958.66; Verizon Wireless, su, 57.87; Great Plains Communications, se, 42.50; Ne Health Lab, test, 553.00; One Call Concepts, se, 7.33; Sargent Drilling, se, 60.00; US Post Office, Postage, 51.20; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1717.18; A. Cuffe Account, return, 100.00; Municipal Supply, su, 1622.00; Hawkins, su,

236.20; gWorks, dues, 2520.00; League; Utilities Section, dues, 229.00; ACES, se, 2000.00; Elgin One Stop, su,

18.99; To Water Tower CD, transfer, 35,000.00; Antelope County Clerk, se, 20.00; Payroll, 3636.59

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1090.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 633.77; One Call Concepts, se, 7.33; Midwest Labs, test, 558.86; Dakota Pump, su, 4985.33; League; Utlities Section, dues, 229.00; Sewer Replacement, transfer, 3400.00; Payroll, 1395.69

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 148.77; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.40; APPEARA, su, 62.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 133.64; EVFD, allot, 2300.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; Dwain’s Security, su, 1844.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4833.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 848.86; Black Hills Energy, se, 864.38; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 128.47; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Dean’s Market, su, 19.13; Elgin Review, ad, 28.00; Payroll, 4333.62

PARK: ERPPD, se, 446.99; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 164.40; Dean’s Market, su, 8.53; Payroll, 1095.82

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 96.54; Amazon, bks, 93.82; Black Hills Energy, se, 72.03; Great Plains Communications, se, 174.54; Elgin One Stop, su, 95.33; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 93.68