Elgin City Council met last week

Another step in the process of improving the appearance of downtown Elgin is about to take place.

Meeting last week, the Elgin City Council passed a resolution declaring it is “the intent of the City to levy special assessments against property located in street Improvement District No. 2018-1.”

As part of the resolution, a date and time has been set for a public hearing for the process. It will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, prior to the start of the regular monthly council meeting.

The levy special assessments will be to cover the costs of new sidewalks in front of businesses affected along Second Avenue. The sidewalks are part of Elgin Water System Improvements expected to be undertaken sometime in 2020.

The proposed project consists of construction of approximately 5,000 linear feet of 8-inch water main, 3,500 square yards of 7-inch concrete paving with curb and gutter and approximately 3,000 square yards of 5-inch PC concrete sidewalk paving, along with wet taps, etc. Engineer’s estimate of costs is $1,250,000.

Bids for the project are scheduled to be opened at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Elgin City Hall.

The special levy assessments have previously been discussed with property owners.

That was just one of several resolutions passed during the meeting. Two other resolutions were passed during the reorganizational meeting. They were:

• Resolution 2019-5 — Setting appointments and committees for 2020

• Resolution 2019-6 — Signing the year end certification of City Street Superintendent Donnie Poulsen, Jr.

In other action:

Purchase agreement — The City and Jeannette Meis have both signed a purchase agreement. The City will be purchasing property belonging to Meis at a cost of $10,000. Projected closing date is Jan. 15, 2020.

Assistance — The Council passed a motion to pay an additional 20 percent of the individual home owners assessments for the street paving project completed this summer sought by Central Valley Ag which improved access to their grain handling facility. The streets in question have extra thickness of concrete to handle the heavy loads coming into CVA.

Re-elected — Council President Mike Dvorak was re-elected on a 3-0-1 vote (Dvorak abstaining).

Permit — A building permit was approved for Bill Alderson to construct a garage on the north edge of his property.

Dogs — City Clerk Vicki Miller said work will begin on issuing citations to residents who either have unlicensed or own prohibited dogs.

Tabled — No action was taken on sewer plant repairs as well as an addition to Elgin Public Library. Those items will be on the agenda for the January meeting.