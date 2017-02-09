Elgin City Council Makes Well Payment, Gets Update On Pool

The Elgin City Council Monday night made a second payment to Sargent Drilling for a new city water well which remains under construction. On a 4 to 0 vote, the council approved City Clerk Vicki Miller cutting a check for just over $111,000 for the new well. The new water well is expected to be completed and put into operation sometime this Spring.

A decision to drill a new water well was made several years ago due to high arsenic levels in one of the city’s existing wells.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Mike Schmitt told the council of progress being made with building the new city swimming pool. He said workers on the pool plan to pour the floor for the zero entry part of the pool sometime next week, depending on the weather. He said quite a bit of the walls for the new pool have been poured and progress continues to be made with the new pool house.

Walls are up on the 11-foot area and the south side of the new pool.

The goal remains to have the new pool and pool house ready for the start of the summer pool season, just over three months from now.

Who says prices rise all the time? The Elgin City Council, in an effort to control the summer mosquito population, approved a contract with Complete Pest Elimination to spray for mosquitoes starting in June and running through September. The cost? $3,040.

That’s the same figure they’ve paid for the past eight years, taking advantage of a discount for paying the total amount early.

In other action from Monday night’s meeting:

Date set — The Council set Monday, March 6, as the date for the City’s annual One & Six Year Street Plan public hearing.

The hearing will coincide with the regular monthly city council meeting to be held that night.

Certified authority — On a three-to-zero vote (Councilman Duane Miller abstaining), the council approved City Clerk Vicki Miller to serve as the “certified authority for Fire and Rescue Tax Credit approval.” The designation was necessary to allow Elgin fire and rescue personnel to be eligible to receive tax credits for meeting criteria established in a bill approved by the Nebraska Legislature last session. By earning points for attending training sessions, continuing education, serving as an officer, etc., members can qualify for a tax credit of $250 on their personal income tax.

Request made — Councilman Don Mackel asked the city clerk to gather information regarding electric bills for camper pads at Elgin City Park. The information will be used to help determine what rent should be on the camper pads, he said.

Closed — City Hall will be closed Monday through Friday, Feb. 20-24.