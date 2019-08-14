Childers Elgin’s new deputy clerk

The Elgin City Council has found a person to fill the position of deputy clerk.

Meeting Monday night, August 5, the council approved hiring Kristin Childers of Elgin and is employed at Northeast Community College (NECC).

City Clerk Vicki Miller said Childers will start her new position early in 2020.

Childers, a graduate of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and later the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is currently the associate director of grants at NECC.

She is experienced in grant writing, payroll and preparing budgets, Miller said.

Childers is no stranger to city hall, having worked there during the summer months in years past.

Miller said six applicants interviewed for the position. “We had a lot of good applicants,” Mrs. Miller said. “The council’s decision was a difficult one.” Mrs. Childers is the wife of Andrew Childers who teaches science at Elgin Public School. They have two children.