Elgin Bargain Box accepting bicycles for Orphan Grain Train

The Elgin Bargain Box, since its inception several years ago, has had a strong relationship with the Orphan Grain Train (OGT) in Norfolk.

That bond is expected to grow even stronger with the announcement Monday morning that the Bargain Box will now be accepting bicycles to be taken to OGT.

Linda Kerkman told The Elgin Review the decision to accept bicycles was an easy one. She said she recently learned how OGT has a person on staff there who repairs bicycles. The bicycles are then shipped off to far away countries where the need exists.

Recently, the country of Ghana received a shipment of humanitarian supplies which included bicycles refurbished in Norfolk.

In a recent OGT newsletter, they received a thank you letter from a young man who receives one of the bicycles.

“I am very grateful to you and your ministry, I used to trek long distances to school, but since you gave me and other friends bicycles, it has really helped us to go to school with ease.”

Kerkman said bicycles in any condition can be refurbished. Persons wishing to donate bicycles can drop them off on the north side of the building.