Eleven seniors to graduate Saturday at Wheeler Central

For seniors at Wheeler Central High School at Bartlett, graduation day beckons.

Commencement ceremonies for 11 graduating seniors will be held Saturday, May 5, beginning at 5 p.m., at the new gymnasium.

According to senior class sponsor Dawn Erickson, valedictorian and salutatorian have been chosen.

Selected to give the valedictorian address was Talli Pokorny. She is the daughter of Doug and Brandi Pokorny.

Giving the salutatorian address will be Neleigh Gehl, daughter of Greg and Susan Gehl.

Other graduating seniors and their parents are:

Justin Bolin, son of Stephanie Schwensen

Derek Mahony son of Judity and Patrick Mahony

Logan Pelster, son of Randy and Trina Pelster

Carter Croxen, son of Lee and Kendra Croxen

Paige Hinkle, daughter of Aaron and Brandi hinkle

Courtney Abbott, daughter of Jeannie and Darrin Erickson

Ethan Naughtin, son of Todd and Tina Naughtin

Joseph Reineke, son of Bill and Liza Reineke

Alex Schoenenberger, son of Ryan Schoenenberger

Chosen as class colors were navy and teal. The class flower is tiger lily

