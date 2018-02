The Elgin Ko-ed Group (EKG) have announced plans for an upcoming evening of entertainment.

“You Are Getting Very Sleepy” will be the theme for an event to be held Friday, April 13, at the Elgin Community Center featuring hypnotist Jeff Bliss.

Bliss will be coming from Florida to perform.

Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. with the show to begin at 9:15 p.m.