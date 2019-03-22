EHS Speech earns medals at State

Elgin Speech Team earns medals

KEARNEY — Elgin High School earned four medals at the Class D2 State Speech Tournament held today at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The placings

Leading the way to the medal stand was Kira Widger who medaled in three events, Grace Rittscher and Theanna Dunn each medaled in two events.

She placed third in Serious Prose. Winning the event was Alias Schumacher of St. Edward.

Widger teamed up with Theanna Dunn to place fifth in Duet Acting. Jacob and Nathaniel Wieseler of Wynot placed first.

Widger joined Adam Dreger, Hunter Reestman, Rittscher and Dunn to claim the sixth place medal. Winning the event was the team from Chambers High School.

Rittscher earned a fifth place medal in Humorous Prose. Winning the event was Sophie Reeves of St. Edward.

In the team standings, Elgin placed fifth. Winning the team championship was Potter-Dix.

Elgin High School speech coaches are Stacy Shumake Henn and Jessie Reestman.