EHS Prom Is Saturday

The Knights of Columbus Hall will be the site of the Elgin High School Junior-Senior Prom this Saturday, April 22.

“A Night Under The Stars” will be the theme for this year’s prom. The “Grand March” of juniors, seniors and their dates will be held at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Kimberly’s Photography will take formal pictures, beginning at 7:15 p.m. Dinner will be served at 8 p.m. The dance, featuring music from Complete Music DJ, will be from 9 p.m. to midnight. Immediately afterwards, students will take part in post prom activities to be held in the school gymnasium.