EHS students named to NVC Academic Team

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Nine Elgin students were named to the Niobrara Valley Conference academic team. Named were, front l-r: Garet Behnk, Oliver Kuhn, Liam Heithoff and Hunter Reestman. Back, l-r: Myranda Palmer, Anna Heilhecker, Lydia Behnk, Kira Widger and Allyson Wemhoff. Elgin Review photo

Nine students from Elgin High School (EHS) were named to the Niobrara Valley Conference Academic Team.  Recognized were seniors Lydia Behnk, Liam Heithoff, Myranda Palmer and Oliver Kuhn and  juniors Garet Behnk, Anna Heilhecker, Hunter Reestman, Allyson Wemhoff and Kira Widger. Lydia Behnk, Palmer & Heithoff were also named to the academic team last year.
To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 GPA and must be a Junior or Senior.