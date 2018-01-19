EHS students named to NVC Academic Team

Nine students from Elgin High School (EHS) were named to the Niobrara Valley Conference Academic Team. Recognized were seniors Lydia Behnk, Liam Heithoff, Myranda Palmer and Oliver Kuhn and juniors Garet Behnk, Anna Heilhecker, Hunter Reestman, Allyson Wemhoff and Kira Widger. Lydia Behnk, Palmer & Heithoff were also named to the academic team last year.

To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 GPA and must be a Junior or Senior.