EHS to host Bloodmobile on April 17

Elgin High School will host the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Wednesday, April 17.

Sponsored by NHS students, the bloodmobile will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school gym.

It’s being called the “Pie in the Face” blood drive as Principal Greg Wemhoff will get a pie in the face if the blood drive reaches its goal of 60 productive units.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, contact the school at (402) 843-2455.