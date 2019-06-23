2019 EHS alumni honor classes By Lynell Morgan - June 23, 2019 Phyllis Kinney, from the Class of 1943, gets a special corsage from Alumni organizer Laurie Waterbury. Phyllis was the oldest alumn attending. E-R photo Alumni from Elgin Public School gathered Saturday night. Four honor classes were represented by alumn. Phyllis Kinney, from the Class of 1943, gets a special corsage from Alumni organizer Laurie Waterbury. Phyllis was the oldest alumn attending. E-R photo The Class of 1959 was represented by Margaret Armstrong Hecht (l) and Marilyn “Snooks” Bergstrom Reilly. E-R photo The Class of 1969 gathered together to reminisce. Those attending were, front row l-r: Sarah Huffman Dunbar, Janice Hoefer Mollhoff, Julie Hutchinson Hennessey and Gwen Peters Koinzan. Back row, l-r: Doug VonBonn, Rod Genrich, Richard Uhrenholdt and Duane Miller. E-R photo Eugene Bowman (l) and Jim Meis represented the Class of 1979. E-R photo Four members of the Class of 2019 attended their first Alumni Banquet. Pictured are, l-r: Breanna Carr, Hunter Reestman, Kira Widger and Allyson Wemhoff. E-R photo