EHS Alumni Banquet to be Saturday Night

Gathering once again, alumni will share memories and so much more when Elgin High School holds their annual alumni banquet.

More than 90 persons are expected to attend this year’s banquet, to be held Saturday, June 23.

The banquet will start at 7 p.m.

Honored classes this year will be 1943 (75-year), 1948, 1958, 1968, 1978, 1988, 1993 (25 years), 1998, 2008 and 2018.

Other classes to be recognized during the evening will be 1953, 1963, 1973, 1983, 2003 and 2013

Presenting scholarships and recognizing the Honored Alumnus will be Laurie Schindler Waterbury (1980). Emcee for the banquet will be Jennifer Bush (2008).

This year’s meal will be catered by the L Bar B Steakhouse of Clearwater.

The 2018 Alumni Banquet Committee consists of Jennifer Bush, Becki Schindler and Jenna Schindler Prokopec (all 2008) and Waterbury.