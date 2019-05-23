EHS Alumni Banquet to be June 22

The 2019 EHS Alumni Banquet will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

An open house will be held at the school from 4-5 p.m. followed by a reception from 5-6:30 p.m. at Boomerangs.

According to Laurie Waterbury, the alumni banquet will begin at 7 p.m. in the school gym.

Jodine Meis will be catering the meal.

Honored classes will be from the classes of 1944 (75 year), 1949, 1959, 1969, 1979, 1989, 1994 (25 year), 1999, 2009 and 2019. Scholarships will be given out to newest members of the graduating class of 2019.

Reservations can be made by contacting Waterbury at 402-843-8463 by June 10.