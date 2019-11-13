Edward Turner

Edward A. Turner, age 84, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in Cedar Rapids.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, Nebraska. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

These funeral arrangements are under the direction of Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE and condolences may be left at www.huffmanlevander.com

Ed, the son of John and Elizabeth (Von Bonn) Turner, was born on January 4, 1935 on a farm between Elgin and Raeville, Nebraska. Ed attended St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville, Nebraska. Ed farmed with the family in Nebraska until 1953. After his father’s death, Ed, his mother, brother and sister moved to a farm near Dedham, Iowa. In 1958, after his mother left the farm and moved to Carroll, Iowa, Ed secured employment at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1998, Ed retired from Quaker Oats with 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Parish, and the Moose Lodge. Ed loved dogs and Copper was his special dog. Ed will be remembered for his comical family and work stories enjoyed by so many people.

Ed is survived by a brother, Vet Turner of Eudora, Arkansas; his sisters, Delores (Danny) Wiehn of Carroll, Iowa, and Darlene (Ed) Roberts of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; brothers; Johnnie, Leonard, Joe, Julius, and LaVern Turner; and his sisters; Betty Jo Turner, Marie Espenhover, and Helen Espenhover.