ECC to again sponsor lighting contest

It’s time to get those Christmas lights up on businesses and homes. The Christmas season is once again upon us here in Elgin and across Antelope County. The Elgin Community Club (ECC) would like to recognize the best lighting displays put up by local residents.

The community club will again sponsor a Christmas lighting contest. Soon, a number of volunteers will go out to view lights and Christmas decorations to determine winners.

All lighting displays to be judged must be in place by Saturday, Dec. 16.

There will be three categories for judges to decide on. They are religious/civic, commercial and individual/family. Nominations will be accepted for rural Elgin lighting displays. Winners in each category will receive Elgin Bucks. Lighting contest winners will be announced in the December 20 edition of The Elgin Review.