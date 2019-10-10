ECC annouces plans for Christmas parade on Dec 1

By Lynell Morgan

C0-Publisher

At last week’s meeting of the Elgin Community Club, members approved changes to Kid’s Shopping Day, held annually in December.

The first major change with the event is the date. In previous years, it has been held the first Wednesday of December. Beginning this year, it has been changed to Sunday, December 1. This change is “Santa approved” so Santa will be there to visit with children during the afternoon event as in the past. Merchants will be able to provide appropriate and affordable items for children to purchase as Christmas gifts for those on their shopping list.

Staff and members from the Elgin Senior Center will be serving sandwiches, soup, bars and drinks for both kids and adults. Kids will receive a special coupon when they check out from shopping for one free meal.

Aside from the new day and date, perhaps the biggest change is the addition of a Christmas Parade. Following Santa’s visit to the KC Hall, he will lead a special Christmas-themed parade beginning in the alley behind the KC Hall going north, turning right onto Pine Street up the the EPS gym, then right onto 5th Street and ending at the ballfields. Everyone, businesses, groups and individuals are invited to have an entry in the parade. With the large number of battery-operated and solar string lights now available, lighting your entry has never been easier. Also, homes along the route are encouraged to decorate for the parade. For those who live along the route, if you need help setting up your lights/decorations, please contact Community Club President Bruce Clark at 402-843-8234.

Vetch Days 2020

While the contract has not yet been signed, members approved the dates provided by McWhorter Entertainment for the carnival for Vetch Days. The dates given for them to be in Elgin, therefore setting the dates for Vetch Days, are June 4, 5 and 6, 2020. Once again, this is a Thursday, Friday and Saturday visit by the carnival. The Tractor Pull will be held that Saturday, June 6.

The next Elgin Community Club meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 23 at noon at the Elgin Community Center. If you wish to attend and have a meal, contact Clark before the morning of the 23rd.