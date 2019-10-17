Early turnovers fuel Flyers’ 66 – 0 victory over EPPJ

ELGIN — Up two scores before they snapped an offensive play, Humphrey St. Francis shutout Elgin Public-Pope John 66 to 0 in district football action Friday night.

Trevor Pfeifer picked off a Paiton Hoefer pass on the Wolfpack’s first possession and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown.

It was the first of five touchdowns the Flyers would score in the opening quarter to take a 40 to 0 lead.

By halftime the lead was 52 to 0. Then, with the clock running in the second half, the Flyers added two more touchdowns to seal the victory.

The Wolfpack showed flashes of stellar play which should give the team confidence heading into a matchup against Osmond (2-4) Friday night.

At times against the Flyers’ defense, EPPJ was able to move the ball. Senior Cory Romej rushed for a team-high 65 yards against the Flyers’ top defenders. Turn to the print edition of the Elgin Review to hear the full story.