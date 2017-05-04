Dysart Family to perform Sunday at Elgin UMC

The Elgin United Methodist Church is pleased to announce that The Dysart Family will be sharing their musical talents at the regular 10 a.m. worship on Sunday, May 7.

LeWain and Lorena Dysart, with their five children, began performing in various venues in 2006 and began releasing Projects in 2007.Based out of Macon, Missouri, their current single, an original song written by LeWain Sr. entitled, “God’s Love Is So Amazing”, charted at #46 on the Singing News Top 80 charts in January, 2014. In 2015 the song has been on the Gospel Music Tour charts at #55 for months.

The Dysart’s approach to their music ministry incorporates a serious focus on personal relationships with Jesus, their love for each other in the home, and just plain hard work on their music. All are welcome. A carry in meal and fellowship will follow the concert/worship. A free will offering will also be taken to support the Dysart ministry. If you have questions, call Pastor Davis at 402-340-2086.