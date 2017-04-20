Drug Take Back To Be April 29

Antelope County will once again take back expired and unwanted prescription drugs.

On Saturday, April 29, the Antelope County Law Enforcement Center, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription and over the counter drugs.

Bring your medications for disposal to the Antelope County Law Enforcement Center at 1102 L St, Neligh, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last May Americans turned in 893,498 pounds – 447 tons – of drugs at nearly 5,400 sites. Nearly 5,300 pounds came from Nebraskans.