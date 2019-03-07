Dreger, Wemhoff – Ag Issues Academy

The 2019 FFA State Convention will host the 8th annual Agricultural Issues Academy on Wednesday, April 3 in Lincoln.

Ag Issues Leadership opportunity

Elgin FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz said this leadership development opportunity will provide participants with the skills they need to become spokespeople for agriculture.

This year, Elgin FFA has two members that were selected to attend the academy. They are Allyson Wemhoff and Adam Dreger.

They are two of the only 30 FFA members across the state selected to attend this academy.

Prior to attending the Agricultural Issues Academy, participants will be provided with materials to review and be required to start building an understanding of a particular agriculture issue that is currently impacting the industry.

Schwartz said at the event members will participate in exercises where they will learn how to be an advocate for agriculture, and develop a deeper understanding for issues important to agriculture.

Academy’s purpose

Representatives from the media will share experience of effective ways of telling the next generation of agriculture’s story.