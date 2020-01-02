Dr. McGinnis to join BCHC

Boone County Health Center is excited to announce they have signed a new doctor to begin in July 2022.

Patients may recognize the familiar face of Dr. Hudson McGinnis, who did a rotation at Boone County Health Center as a resident physician last summer. During that time, patients and staff both appreciated his wonderful demeanor and bedside manner.

“Dr. McGinnis’ warm, welcoming personality makes him such a great fit for Boone County Health Center. We are grateful he has chosen to care for our patients and excited to have him and his family move to the Albion area,” said CEO and President Tanya Sharp.

Dr. McGinnis will see clinic patients as well as provide obstetrical (OB) care and perform C-Sections. He will also perform colonoscopies, vasectomies, and osteopathic manipulation.

“Boone County Health Center was a natural choice for me. It is clearly built on a very strong foundation, as evidenced by the length of time the current providers have been there as well as the happiness of the staff, family-friendly atmosphere and professional environment in which to practice medicine,” said Dr. McGinnis.

Dr. McGinnis is married to Whitney, who has a Master’s Degree in Social Work. They have three children: Finley age four, Rowan age two and Lochlan age six-months.

“Throughout the interview process, our entire family has been welcomed with open arms, which solidified our love for Boone County Health Center and Albion. We look forward to joining such a warm, vibrant community and forging new friendships as well.”