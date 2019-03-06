Dorothy Clark

Dorothy J. Clark

1930 — 2019

Dorothy J. Clark (Rickard-McKay) passed away on February 22, 2019.

She was the third daughter born to Melvin and Helen (Bright) Rickard. She was born on August 1, 1930 at home, near Cambridge, Nebraska.

After a few years during the Depression and trying to make a living farming, the family moved to a cattle and hay ranch near Bartlett, Nebraska where they lived and prospered for many years.

On June 12, 1948 Dorothy married Harold “Casey” McKay and lived in Elgin, Nebraska until 1951 when they took advantage of an opportunity to move to Waitsburg, Washington to go into business with a brother.

Their first child, Lawrence, was born there. In 1955 the family moved to Moses Lake, Washington where 2 daughters, Darla and Lisa joined the family.

After her husband, Harold passed away in 2000, Dorothy married Leo Clark. They spent many good years traveling the U.S. & Canada in their motor home until Leo passed away in April, 2013. Dorothy moved to Spokane where her daughters lived.

Survivors include her children, Lawrence McKay, Moses Lake; Darla (Ron) Lentz and Lisa (Jim) Foss. Also surviving are grandchildren Eric Foss (Sage) great grandson Jasper; Cory Foss; Taylor and Tanner Ransford, all of Spokane. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters.

As per the wishes of Dorothy, no formal service will be held, only a graveside service.

