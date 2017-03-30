Doris Schwab

Doris McKay Schwab

1925-2017

A Celebration of Life for Doris McKay Schwab was held on March 17 at Mary’s Woods in Portland, Oregon. Doris passed away at her home there on February 27, 2017.

*****

Doris Maxine McKay Schwab was born on March 3, 1925, near Elgin, Nebraska to the late Frank and Bertha (Nott) McKay. She was raised on the family farm and was the youngest of eight children.

Doris attended rural Elgin schools and Elgin High School. There, she met Donald A. Schwab. They married in 1946 and made Portland, Oregon their home.

Don and Doris celebrated 61 years of marriage. Throughout those years family and friends were their most cherished of gifts. Don passed away in 2008. Doris volunteered at the American Cancer Society for 20 years, serving as a Residential Chairman and Board Member. She always challenged herself to learn new things.

She enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, golf, Dixieland Jazz, and writing stories; especially those that shared memories of her family and her childhood in Nebraska.

Doris is survived by her two children, Kathy Nicolescu and Tim Schwab, son-in law Jerry and daughter-in-law Jennifer; four grandchildren, Kevin and Kristen Nicolescu and McKenzie and Mattea Schwab, sister-in law Dorothy Clark, and numerous nieces and nephews.