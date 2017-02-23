Donovan Skillstad

Donavon Skillstad

1931 — 2017

Donavon D. Skillstad, 86 of Elgin, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center in Neligh.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 22, 2017 (today) at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Lutheran Church, rural Albion, with Pastor Meg Sander officiating.

Burial followed in the South Branch Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg.

Visitation was Tuesday evening at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church or the Boone County Fitness Center.

Don was born and raised on a farm northeast of Albion. He was the youngest child of Raymond and Julianna “Julia” (Fodnes) Skillstad,

He attended rural District 57 and graduated from Albion High School in 1947. He married Darlene Schafer in 1950. He served two years in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1954.

They bought the family farm from his parents, continued farming and started a family. Darlene passed away in 1987.

Don married LeeAnn Timm in 1990.

They continued farming until he retired in 1999 and they moved to Elgin.

Don was a life-long member of “South Branch” Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed sports, especially playing softball and golf.

For many years, he also enjoyed his daily swimming and walking at the Boone County Fitness Center in Albion.

Don is survived by his wife, LeeAnn, two daughters: Deb (Eric) Rost of Omaha and Darla Skillstad of Papillion, two sons: Dana (Kathi) Skillstad of Omaha and Dave (Lisa) Skillstad of Albion, five grandchildren: Heather Rankin, Bryan Skillstad, Shana Skillstad, Jennifer Lemanske and Noah Becker; five great-grandchildren, two step-children: John (Aiko) Timm of Tomah, WI; Ann (Don) Carter of Murrieta, CA; one step daughter-in-law: Patricia Timm of Miami, FL; one sister-in-law, Carlyn Skillstad of Newman Grove; six step grandchildren and 8 step great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Julia Skillstad, his first wife Darlene (Schafer) in 1987, four sisters: Geneva Shopen, Eleanore Nelson, Laverne Swartz, Rosella Furr, and two brothers: LeRoy and Ronald, four brothers-in-law: Larry Shopen, Irvin Nelson, Jack Swartz, Bob Furr; one sister-in-law, Arlene Skillstad; and one stepson: Jerry Timm.