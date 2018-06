Sixty-one units of blood will be the goal when the Red Cross Bloodmobile comes to Elgin next week.

Organizer Darline Warner said Monday the bloodmobile will be at the KC Hall in Elgin on Tuesday, June 26. Hours for the bloodmobile will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment to give blood, please contact Lori Widger at (402) 843-0397.