Donors Provide Minivan For Pope John XXIII High School

The staff and students at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin were excited to see a 2016 Dodge Minivan pull into the school parking lot on Thursday morning. Proceeds from the school’s 2017 Evening with Friends Gala “Wish Item” auction were matched with funds from the Archdiocese of Omaha’s Ignite the Faith Fund to allow the school’s Transportation Committee to proceed with the search and purchase of the vehicle. The van seats seven passengers and will be utilized for transporting smaller groups of students to and from activities. Faculty and staff will also use the vehicle to attend conferences and professional development activities. Pope John XXIII Principal, Betty Getzfred, stated ” We are so grateful to our donors for helping us purchase this van. We couldn’t have done it without their generosity.”