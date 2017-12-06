Donald A. Reinke

1924 — 2017

Funeral Services for Donald A. Reinke, age 93 of Neligh, Nebraska will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, with Pastor David Kuhfal, officiating.

Burial will be in Laurel Hills Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Post #172, VFW Post #5287 and Legion Riders. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.

Donald passed away Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at Neligh Care and Rehabilitation in Neligh. Arrangements are being conducted by Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh.

Donald Arthur Reinke was born on September 26, 1924 to Ferdinand and Meta (Schlecht) Reinke at Neligh, NE. He attended school at District #83 and later received his GED.

He was enlisted in the United States Army on February 24, 1945 at Fort Leavenworth, KS and served in Osaka, Japan for eight months.

He was discharged on December 9, 1946 at Camp Beale, CA. Awards and Medals during the services were Asiatic Pacific Campaign, Good Conduct, WWII Victory, Army Occupation. His highest grade held Tec. 5/Corporal.

On August 26, 1951 he was united in marriage to Lois Hoefer at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neligh. They celebrated 66 years together. He farmed north of Neligh and raised hereford cattle most of his life.

He was a member of Farmers Coop, VFW Post #5287, School Dist #4, Farm Bureau, and very active in his church. He enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and games.

He is survived by his wife, Lois. Daughters, Elaine (Jerry) Wallace of Spirit Lake, IA and Joyce (Larry) Kassebaum of Beatrice, NE. Granddaughter, Jessica (Adam) Juza of Dickens, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son James Lewis. Four brothers, Howard, Bernard, Elvin, and Wilbert. Two sisters, Elta Middleton and Iola Schacht.