Dolores C. Majerus

1928 — 2018

Dolores C. Majerus, 90, of Elkhorn, NE formerly of Petersburg, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at the Elk Ridge Village in Elkhorn.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Jim Schindel officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Dolores Catherine (Zwingman) Majerus, was born on April 8, 1928 to John and Anna (Schwabe) Zwingman, on a farm southeast of Raeville, NE. She attended country school at District #51 and received her sacraments at St. Bonaventure in Raeville. Dolores graduated from Petersburg High School with the class of 1945.

Following her high school graduation, Dolores worked at Petersburg State Bank. On September 7, 1948, Dolores was united in marriage to Edward Majerus at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The couple resided on a farm southeast of Petersburg for 40 years, until they retired and built a home in Petersburg. Five children were born to this union: Patricia, Ronald, Marvin, Ruth and Kenneth. As a farm wife, Dolores was especially active on the farm and helped Ed with all the farming chores as well as driving a tractor to help with the spring work. Ed Passed away on May 15, 2012 and in October of 2016, Dolores became a resident of Elk Ridge Village in Elkhorn, NE.

Dolores was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church as well as the altar society. She was actively involved in the blood mobile for many years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, playing cards such as pitch, pinochle, and bridge, as well as gardening, sewing, and embroidering. On winter evenings she would enjoy doing her embroidery work and made it a point of giving each of the grandchildren a table cloth with her handiwork as a wedding gift, as well as baby quilts for the great-grandchildren. In the summer months, she especially enjoyed sitting out on the east stoop of the house to visit with the neighbors. Traveling was also a huge part of Dolores’s life. She and Ed traveled to Europe, Canada, Australia, Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal, as well as many locales in the continental United States. Ed and Dolores also enjoyed many trips to Omaha, Lexington and Wyoming to visit the kids and grandkids.

Dolores is survived by her four children: Pat (Richard) Beran of Lexington, NE; Marvin (Nancy) Majerus of Buffalo, WY; Ruth (Mick) Gahan of Omaha, NE; Ken (Rita) Majerus of Elkhorn, NE; nine grandchildren: Kurt (Erin) Beran of Stephensville, MI; Todd (Alisha) Beran of Elkhorn, NE; Kimberly (Dustin) Shepler of Gretna, NE; Stephanie (Jake) Terrell of Fairfield Township, OH; Michael (Katie) Gahan of Escondido, CA; Ryan Majerus of Buffalo, WY; Andrea Majerus of Casper, WY; Annabel and Chloe Majerus of Elkhorn, NE; seven great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Ronald in January 1966; husband of 63 years: Edward; and two sisters: Mabel (John B.) Wirges and Esther (Lawrence) Petsche.