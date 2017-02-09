District Wrestling Starts Friday; Finals Set For Saturday At Columbus

Five wrestlers from Elgin Public/Pope John will put their skills to the test, starting Friday afternoon at the District D-2 Wrestling Tournament in Columbus. The tournament will be held at Central Community College.

Coach Doug Jones said Logan Henn, Luke Henn, Cory Romej, Geoffrey Carr and Hayes Miller are scheduled to wrestle for a chance to go to state.

First round action begins Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Saturday morning action will get underway at 10 a.m. with the finals to be held later in the afternoon.

In addition to the Wolfpack, other schools competing will include Axtell, Burwell, Clarkson-Leigh, Elkhorn Valley, Fullerton, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Harvard, High Plains Community, Nebraska Christian, Oakland-Craig, Pleasanton, Riverside, South Loup, Southern, St. Mary’s, Twin Loup, Weeping Water, West Holt and Winside.